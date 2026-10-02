KeyBanc upgrades the stock, citing durable core growth, rising hotel bookings, and an attractive valuation.

KeyBanc upgraded Airbnb to Overweight with a $191 price target, implying a 19% upside.

The firm believes hotels could be a second long-term growth driver for Airbnb.

KeyBanc said Airbnb is trading at a discount compared to its lodging peers.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock is looking to snap a four-week losing streak after KeyBanc upgraded the travel rental platform to ‘Overweight’. The firm sees the company’s core business maintaining solid growth, while expanding hotel bookings could add momentum, with shares trading below historical valuation levels.

Airbnb stock edged nearly 1% higher overnight Thursday. The stock is up nearly 2% so far this week. September was Airbnb’s worst month since March 2025.

Airbnb Hotels Add Another Growth Avenue

KeyBanc analyst Sergio Segura upgraded Airbnb to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Sector Weight’ and assigned a $191 price target, implying a 19% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

Segura said Airbnb’s main business is showing signs of becoming more durable, with new products helping support its expansion. The analyst believes the company’s growth is increasingly being driven by its product strategy rather than temporary factors.

Airbnb’s hotel business is also gaining importance. KeyBanc views hotel bookings as a potential second engine that could add to the company’s longer-term growth as the platform expands beyond its traditional short-term rental base.

Airbnb’s Valuation Looks More Attractive

The analyst noted that Airbnb’s shares are trading below their median valuation level from the past three years. The stock also trades at a discount to established lodging companies, despite what KeyBanc sees as stronger growth and improving operating momentum.

Last month, Citizens analyst Matthew Condon also raised Airbnb’s price target to $200 from $190 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating. He sees hotel expansion and AI-powered pricing tools as key growth drivers through the second half of 2026 and into 2027.

In its fiscal second-quarter (Q2) earnings, the company said about 35% of first-time guests who book a hotel through Airbnb later return to book a home. Hotels still make up a single-digit percentage of total bookings, but they are growing quickly. Airbnb’s Hotel bookings are increasing at about three times the rate of its home business.

On Wednesday, Airbnb said it is expanding its travel platform with new social features and AI-powered planning tools. Travelers in the U.S. can use natural language or voice to search for homes, experiences, and services. AI-powered filters can identify relevant amenities based on simple keywords, while AI-generated summaries will highlight key listing features.

ABNB Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

ABNB stock has gained over 18% year-to-date.

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