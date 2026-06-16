Canadian payment processor Nuvei has agreed to acquire New York-based cross-border financial platform Payoneer in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.75 billion.

The transaction will offer Payoneer shareholders $7.40 per share in cash, a 10% premium to the company’s prior closing price.

The combined entity is projected to pull in roughly $3 billion in annual revenue while processing over $500 billion in total transaction volume.

Expected to close by mid-2027, the deal bridges Nuvei’s payment-acceptance tech with Payoneer's massive cross-border payout, multi-currency account, and emerging stablecoin network.

Payoneer Global (PAYO) share price gained about 4% on Monday after Canadian fintech firm Nuvei entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the firm for approximately $2.75 billion in an all-cash deal.

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Under the terms of the transaction announced Monday, Montreal-based Nuvei will purchase all outstanding shares of Payoneer common stock for $7.40 per share. The offer provides an approximate 10% premium over the New York-based company's closing price on Friday last week.

The acquisition marks a major consolidation in a slowing traditional payment-processing sector, where legacy companies are hunting for rapid scale to combat mounting competition from artificial intelligence-driven financial tools and digital stablecoins. The companies combined are expected to generate about $3 billion in annual revenue.

Reuters had exclusively reported about the deal earlier last week, which saw PAYO share price jump about 24.3%.

"The acquisition of Payoneer marks a defining step in Nuvei's evolution into a global financial infrastructure leader," said Phil Fayer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvei. "By combining complementary capabilities, we can offer businesses a more complete platform to accept payments, send funds, issue cards, manage treasury and FX needs, and access embedded financial services – at scale."

Payoneer-Nuvei Deal: Transaction Details

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to approval by Payoneer's shareholders, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to Nuvei. Barclays Capital Inc. has also provided financial advice to Nuvei. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP are serving as legal counsel to Nuvei. Qatalyst Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Payoneer. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to Payoneer.

BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, UBS, and Wells Fargo are providing committed financing in connection with the transaction.

According to Payoneer’s official website, the company operates in more than 190 countries and territories and supports 70 currencies.

PAYO Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on PAYO stock has jumped 100% over the past month.

One user highlighted the takeover is “good riddance.”

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PAYO stock has gained about 24% year-to-date.

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