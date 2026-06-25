The company announced a 1-for-100 reverse share split in a bid to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

The consolidation will take effect on June 29 and will reduce the number of outstanding shares from about 85.7 million to roughly 856,851.

The company had implemented a 1-for-12 reverse share split on March 31, as well as a 1-for-100 share consolidation in December 2025.

Earlier this month, Paranovus raised about $10 million through a registered direct offering.

Shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology (PAVS) crashed more than 33% after the opening bell on Thursday to an all-time low, as investor sentiment soured following the company's second share consolidation announcement this year.

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PAVS Stock’s Second Reverse Share Split This Year

On Thursday, the e-commerce solutions firm announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split to increase its per-share trading price in a bid to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid listing rules. The stock fell below $1 on June 9 and has struggled to climb above the threshold since then.

The reverse split, which will take effect on June 29, will reduce the number of outstanding shares from about 85.7 million to roughly 856,851.

The move follows a series of reverse splits by the company, including a 1-for-12 reverse stock split implemented on March 31, 2026, and a 1-for-100 reverse share split completed in December 2025. The company had received a delisting notice from the exchange in December but had regained compliance in the following month.

PAVS Raises Funds For Acquisitions

Earlier this month, Paranovus secured an agreement with institutional investors to raise about $10 million through a registered direct offering of 50 million Class A ordinary shares, or pre-funded warrants, priced at $0.20 each. Paranovus plans to use the proceeds to pursue acquisition opportunities and support working capital needs.

The financing announcement came on the same day as the company’s agreement to acquire the women's activewear and lifestyle brand Jabanero for between $15 million and $20 million.

What Is Retail’s Take On PAVS?

Retail sentiment surrounding PAVS on Stocktwits trended in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

The stock has tanked more than 93% since implementing its last reverse share split in March.

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