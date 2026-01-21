The company’s subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics, secured a contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide its EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test for the detection of esophageal precancer.

The contract is issued under the VA Federal Supply Schedule and includes pre-negotiated pricing.

The agreement provides more than nine million enrolled veterans access to esophageal precancer testing.

Trading in PAVM shares was halted at 09:58 ET.

Shares of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) jumped more than 250% on Wednesday morning after its subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD), won a contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to supply its EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test for detecting esophageal precancer across the VA healthcare system.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The agreement provides more than nine million enrolled veterans access to esophageal precancer testing.

PAVM was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. LUCD shares jumped 23% to their highest levels since May 2025.

Contract Details

The contract is issued under the VA Federal Supply Schedule and includes pre-negotiated pricing that aligns with the Medicare reimbursement rate set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This structure allows VA hospitals and clinics nationwide to procure EsoGuard through a single, standardized framework.

“The VA operates at significant clinical and operational scale, and selection by a healthcare system of this size reflects the strength of the clinical evidence supporting EsoGuard,” said Shaun O'Neil, President and Chief Operating Officer of Lucid Diagnostics.

Lucid Diagnostics focuses on early cancer prevention diagnostics, particularly for patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who face an elevated risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for PAVM on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

PAVM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 10:20 a.m. ET on Jan. 21, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Sentiment for LUCD changed to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, while message volumes were ‘extremely high’.

One user believes the news has ‘real value’.

PAVmed implemented a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on January 2.

Read also: Gold Jumps To All-Time Highs – Veteran trader Peter Brandt Says $8,000 An Ounce Is On The Cards

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<