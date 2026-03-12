HighPeak reported a net loss of $25.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or $0.21 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.9 million or income per diluted share of $0.06.

HighPeak’s sales volumes during the fourth quarter of 2025 averaged 43.7 MBoe/d consisting of approximately 64% crude oil and 83% liquids.

HPK said that in light of the current geopolitical uncertainty and commodity price volatility, it is taking a disciplined and measured approach to 2026.

The Company’s Board of Directors suspended the dividend in the first quarter of 2026.

HighPeak Energy shares fell in extended hours of trading on Wednesday after it posted a larger-than-expected loss compared to Wall Street expectations.

HighPeak reported a net loss of $25.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or $0.21 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.9 million or income per diluted share of $0.06 from the same period last year. Analysts on average expected loss per share of $0.07, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Fourth Quarter Update

HighPeak’s total capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $119.9 million with the addition of a second rig in October which was released in mid-January 2026.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, HighPeak’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. However, the company’s Board of Directors suspended the dividend in the first quarter of 2026.

2026 Objectives

The company said it is taking decisive, proactive measures across the organization. These include reducing its annual capital budget to align expenditures with cash flow generation, expanding HPK’s hedging program to capture attractive pricing and mitigate commodity price volatility, and suspending its dividend to increase annual liquidity by an estimated $20-$25 million.

“In light of the current geopolitical uncertainty and commodity price volatility, we are taking a disciplined and measured approach to 2026. Our priority is clear: protect profitability and maximize free cash flow, not chase production volumes,” the company said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around HPK trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares of HPK rose 12% year-to-date.

