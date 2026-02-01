The reschedule comes as a partial government shutdown impacted various agencies including BLS that is responsible for giving out key macroeconomic data, like jobs report, CPI numbers among others.

January’s consumer price index report has also been rescheduled. It was originally due Feb. 11, and is now scheduled for Feb. 13.

The January employment report has been rescheduled for Feb. 11, the Bureau Of Labor Statistics said on its website.

The reschedule comes as a partial government shutdown impacted various agencies including BLS that is responsible for giving out key macroeconomic data, like jobs report, Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, among others.

The partial shutdown has already affected key data releases. The Bureau of Labor Statistics had previously said that it will not be releasing the latest January jobs report on Friday.

Delay

The jobs data, which was originally due Feb. 6, was delayed by the partial government shutdown. BLS announced the changes on Wednesday, shortly after funding for a number of agencies, including the Labor Department, was restored.

January’s consumer price index report has also been rescheduled. It was originally due Feb. 11, is now scheduled for Feb. 13. Other BLS reports that were due this week, including December’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey and the Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release, are also rescheduled.

The BLS had previously clarified that even if the funding was restored, the partial shutdown would impact several key reports scheduled to release this week, including December’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey release, and the Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release, in addition to the jobs data.

Partial Shutdown

The partial shutdown over the weekend came after negotiations broke down over Democrats objecting to the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents. The Labor Department, which houses the BLS, was funded only through Jan. 30.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a funding package in a 217-214 vote on Tuesday, effectively ending the brief partial government shutdown that started over the weekend.

U.S. equities were mixed in Wednesday’s mid-day trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down nearly 1%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) slumped 2.4%, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged higher 0.09%.

Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

