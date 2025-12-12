The Park Medi World IPO, a Rs 920 crore issue, is nearing full subscription on its final day, showing strong investor demand, particularly from retail and non-institutional bidders.

The Park Medi World IPO is in its final stretch, with the public issue set to close today, Friday, December 12. Investor interest has stayed strong through the week, and the market is now waiting for the final subscription numbers to roll in.

Strong Demand Ahead of Closing

By the end of Day 2, the IPO had already reached 98% subscription, according to NSE data. The share sale has received 4.11 crore bids against the 4.18 crore shares available.

Here's a quick look at category-wise interest:

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1.38 times subscribed

Retail Investors: 1.19 times subscribed

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 32% subscribed

The trend shows steady retail participation, while institutional buyers may add momentum on the final day.

Rs 920 Crore IPO: Where the Money Will Go

The issue includes:

Rs 770 crore worth of fresh shares

Rs 150 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) by promoter Dr Ajit Gupta

Park Medi World has outlined a detailed plan for using the funds:

Rs 380 crore will go toward repaying debt

Rs 60.5 crore for expanding hospital infrastructure, including a new hospital under Park Medicity (NCR) and upgrades for Blue Heavens

Rs 27.45 crore is earmarked for medical equipment

Remaining funds will support inorganic acquisitions and corporate needs

The price band is set at Rs 154–Rs 162, and one lot includes 92 shares.

A Growing Healthcare Network

Park Medi World is already a well-established name in North India. Its network includes 13 multi-super speciality hospitals spread across:

Haryana (8)

Punjab (3)

Rajasthan (2)

New Delhi (1)

The company's continued expansion and debt-reduction plans are seen as key triggers for investor confidence.

Key Dates: Allotment & Listing

If you've applied for the IPO, mark these dates:

Allotment: Expected on Monday, December 15

Listing: Scheduled for Wednesday, December 17

Investors can check their allotment status once it is finalised.

How to Check IPO Allotment Status

On NSE

Go to the NSE IPO status page Select ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’ Choose 'PARKHOSPS' Enter PAN and application details Click Submit

