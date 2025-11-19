According to Fiscal.ai, Palo Alto is expected to report adjusted EPS of $0.89 and revenue of $2.46 billion for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026.

Mizuho’s software checks turned in positive trends overall, with most partners meeting or exceeding plan.

Palo Alto is on track to close its CyberArk acquisition in the second half of its FY26.

YTD, Palo Alto stock has gained 10.5%, underperforming the tech sector.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) stock traded modestly higher in Wednesday’s early premarket session as traders look ahead to the cybersecurity company’s quarterly results. The company has agreed to acquire peer CyberArk, with the closing expected in the second half of the former’s fiscal year 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Year-to-date, Palo Alto stock has gained 10.5%, underperforming the tech sector.

What Analysts Model For Palo Alto’s Q1

According to Fiscal.ai, Palo Alto is expected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 and revenue of $2.46 billion for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026. This compares to the year-ago EPS of $0.78 and revenue of $2.46 billion.

While announcing fourth-quarter results in mid-August, Palo Alto guided to first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.88-$0.90 and revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz this week raised his price target for Palo Alto stock to $230 from $220, according to the summary of the note published on the Fly. The firm has an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock. The analyst said Mizuho’s software checks showed broadly positive trends overall, with most partners meeting or exceeding plan.

The Outlook

Palo Alto’s current fiscal year guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $3.75 to $3.85 and revenue of $10.475 billion to $10.525 billion. Analysts, on average, estimate $3.80 and $10.52 billion for the year, respectively.

How Retail Feels About PANW Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Palo Alto stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Wednesday, and the message volume on the stream was ‘high.’

A bullish user said they expect a good earnings report. While noting that the stock sells off even on good earnings reports, they said they would buy the potential dip.

Palo Alto Stock Watch

According to Koyfin, the average analysts’ price target for Palo Alto stock is $224.37, implying roughly 12% upside from current levels.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<