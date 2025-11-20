The milestone allows Australian government agencies and commercial clients to use Palantir Foundry.

Palantir received the IRAP PROTECTED certification in Australia.

The certificate is a prerequisite for organizations working with Australian government entities.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) announced on Thursday that it has received the IRAP PROTECTED certification under the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), a crucial security clearance that allows Australian government agencies and commercial clients to use the Palantir Foundry.

Following the update Palantir’s stock traded over 3% higher in Thursday’s premarket. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

Significance Of Certification

The PROTECTED-level assessment is a prerequisite for organizations working with Australian government entities. It was conducted by an independent IRAP assessor following protocols established by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).

Palantir’s approval enables a wider range of Australian customers to adopt its software securely.

