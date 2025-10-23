According to a Bloomberg News report, citing people familiar with the matter, Lumen has committed to investing over $200 million in Palantir's software for several years.

The deal is an attempt by Lumen to support more AI services and for Palantir to reach more customers, the report added.

It noted that Lumen has been looking to move away from a traditional telecommunications provider to a more technology infrastructure company.

Executives Take On The Deal

The deal represents “Palantir helping us with our transformation, and as part of that, going to market together and driving the same for our joint customers,” said Lumen Chief Executive Officer Kate Johnson.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp told Bloomberg that the partnership will be about “accelerating the transformation, and making lots of money.”

