Palantir’s continued acceleration in revenue growth and expanding momentum across its U.S. commercial and government segments have prompted multiple price target hikes.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) received a fresh round of bullish updates from Wall Street analysts following the company’s strong second-quarter (Q2) results.

The data analytics firm’s continued acceleration in revenue growth and expanding momentum across its U.S. commercial and government segments have prompted multiple price target hikes, with some analysts calling Palantir a standout in the AI space, as per TheFly.

Palantir stock jumped over 8% as of Tuesday morning. It was the top trending tech stock on Stocktwits, with user message count exploding 1,252% in 24 hours. Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (83/100) from ‘bearish’ the previous day, and message volume also shifted to ‘extremely high’ (79/100) from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

PLTR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism, highlighting that they have been a long-time investor in the stock.

Morgan Stanley lifted its price target on Palantir to $155 from $98 while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating. The firm noted that the company has now posted eight consecutive quarters of accelerating growth.

According to the firm, Palantir’s guidance of 50% year-over-year (YoY) growth in Q3 and a 45% YoY growth in full-year 2025 reinforces the view of the company as "one of the clear AI winners."

Citi also boosted its price target to $177 from $158, while retaining a ‘Neutral’ stance. The brokerage described the Q2 results as "show-stopping" due to the strength in U.S. commercial and federal demand.

Piper Sandler was even more bullish, raising its target to $182 from $170 and keeping an ‘Overweight’ rating. Despite the company's premium valuation, Piper views Palantir as a high-risk, high-reward name in the AI space that justifies its elevated pricing due to its one-of-a-kind operating model.

Palantir stock has gained over 129% year-to-date and over 624% in the last 12 months.

