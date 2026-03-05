Barcelona, Spain – March 4, 2026 – Pairpoint, the post-quantum cybersecurity company behind Pairpoint SECURE, and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at 4YFN / MWC Barcelona to inject post‑quantum security on Lantronix Industrial IoT hardware.

The collaboration aims to demonstrate how certificate‑free encrypted communications and post-quantum cryptography can be combined with industrial‑grade connectivity on a range of Lantronix award-winning edge platforms, including the NTC‑222, NTC‑502, G520, E210 and FOX4 industrial IoT routers and gateways.

Pairpoint SECURE is purpose-built for critical infrastructure and long-life IoT. By anchoring trust in the SIM and avoiding traditional certificate complexity, it delivers always on end-to-end encryption to withstand today’s cyberattacks and tomorrow’s quantum threats. This is especially important for energy and utilities, transport, smart cities and industrial automation, where routers and gateways remain in service for many years without regular security updates and increasingly act as exposed entry points into core infrastructure and industrial operations

“Industrial IoT routers are the nervous system of critical infrastructure” said Ken Uesugi, CEO at Pairpoint. “With Pairpoint SECURE, we’re giving operators a practical path to post‑quantum protection that can be deployed on existing hardware without ripping and replacing their networks.”

“Our customers depend on Lantronix routers and gateways to keep essential services online in some of the harshest environments,” said Mathi Gurusamy, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Lantronix. “By working with Pairpoint to test post‑quantum security on our platforms, we’re establishing future‑proof connectivity that remains trusted for the entire lifecycle of the device.”



About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

About Pairpoint

Pairpoint, a joint venture between Vodafone Group and Sumitomo Corporation, is a global leader in digital integrity, providing the intelligent foundation for a trusted Internet of Things. By integrating quantum-resistant security with AI-driven verification, Pairpoint enables organizations to build absolute certainty into their connected ecosystems. Our platform ensures that every interaction across data, devices, and people is inherently secure and tamper-proof, empowering businesses to operate with total confidence in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Pairpoint is headquartered in the UK, with offices in London, Lisbon, and Tokyo.

