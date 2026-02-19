OXY strengthened its balance sheet with the completion of the OxyChem sale on January 2, 2026, reducing debt by $5.8 billion since mid-December 2025.

Occidental Petroleum shares rose in extended hours of trading on Wednesday despite missing analysts’ estimates for revenue but showed strength in its operations and also raised its dividend.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.18 per share, as per data from fiscal.ai. Revenue came in at $5.42 billion, that was below the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by more than 8% to $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2026.

Strength In Operations

The oil firm said that its strong operational performance drove operating cash flow of $2.6 billion and operating cash flow before working capital of $2.7 billion during the quarter.

It strengthened its balance sheet with the completion of the OxyChem sale on January 2, 2026, reducing debt by $5.8 billion since mid-December 2025 and bringing principal debt to date to $15.0 billion.

Occidental’s total production reached 1,481 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboed), exceeding the high end of its guidance.

“Our emphasis on operational excellence and cost efficiency drove meaningful production and operating expense outperformance during the fourth quarter,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub.

Oil Reserves

As of December 31, 2025, Occidental’s worldwide proved reserves totaled 4.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

The 2025 All-In Reserves Replacement Ratio was 98%, with a three-year average of 154%. The 2025 Organic Reserves Replacement Ratio was 107%, with a three-year average of 116%, the company said.

How Did Stocktwits’ Users React?

Retail sentiment around OXY trended in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bullish user predicted the stock to cross the $50 mark on Thursday.

https://stocktwits.com/Aombeus/message/645274246

Shares in the company have fallen 0.7% over the past year.

