BTIG upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ after Outlook Therapeutics received regulatory approval for its wet AMD therapy.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Lytenava, clearing the therapy ahead of its July 29 decision deadline.

Outlook anticipates 12 years of U.S. market exclusivity after the FDA approval.

HC Wainwright said it is unclear whether Lytenava will gain traction over lower-cost alternatives like Avastin or Lucentis.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) remained on investors’ radar as Wall Street reacted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of its lead eye therapy following three regulatory setbacks.

BTIG upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and set a price target of $4, a 247% upside potential from current levels. Outlook Therapeutics has moved past regulatory uncertainty and is now focused on commercial execution, BTIG said, according to The Fly.

The company is positioning Lytenava as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic Bevacizumab formulation, with the potential to become a preferred anti-VEGF (anti-vascular endothelial growth factor) treatment in the $8.5 billion U.S. retina market.

Meanwhile, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao raised the price target to $1.60 from $0.50 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating. Tsao noted that while Lytenava is the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab in the U.S., it remains unclear whether doctors will prefer Lytenava over the lower-cost repackaged Avastin or Lucentis.

OTLK Expects 12-Year US Market Exclusivity For Lytenava

On Friday, the FDA approved Lytenava to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), clearing the therapy ahead of its July 29 decision deadline. The approval marks a major milestone for Outlook Therapeutics after three previous regulatory setbacks.

In December 2025, the FDA rejected the company’s application and requested additional evidence of the drug's effectiveness. However, the FDA’s Office of New Drugs later concluded that the existing data were sufficient, allowing Outlook to resubmit its application in June without conducting another clinical trial. Outlook expects the drug to reach eligible U.S. patients before the end of the year and also anticipates 12 years of U.S. market exclusivity.

OTLK stock, which has been trending down lately, was down 20% at the time of writing. The stock is down 31% so far this month after registering triple-digit gains in May and June.

OTLK Bulls Urge Buying The Dip

However, retail sentiment around OTLK on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user highlighted the “discount price,” saying “buy the dip.”

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Another user said they are adding more on the account of an expected partnership in the U.S.

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The stock has gained more than 63% so far this year.

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