Morgan Stanley said it remains cautious in the near term because of continued challenges in the company's Duchenne muscular dystrophy business.

Sarepta appointed Michael Severino to replace outgoing CEO Doug Ingram, who will remain in an advisory role through the end of 2026.

Morgan Stanley said the appointment provides greater clarity on Sarepta’s leadership ahead of a pivotal period for the company.

The firm maintained an ‘Equal Weight’ rating with a price target of $25.

Morgan Stanley said Sarepta Therapeutics' (SRPT) appointment of biotech veteran Michael Severino as its new CEO is a ‘positive’ development, but the firm remains cautious in the near term due to ongoing challenges in its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) business.

SRPT stock was up around 4% at the time of writing.

Sarepta Appoints Ex-AbbVie President As CEO

On Monday, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) appointed Michael Severino to replace Doug Ingram, who will remain in an advisory role through the end of 2026. According to his LinkedIn profile, Ingram has been with Sarepta since July 2017.

Before joining Sarepta, Severino served as CEO of Tessera Therapeutics and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering from 2022. Earlier, he was Vice Chairman and President at AbbVie, where he led research and development and corporate strategy while strengthening the firm’s foothold in hematologic oncology, immunology, and neuroscience verticals.

Severino also oversaw clinical development across oncology, neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, and inflammation as the senior vice president of global development and chief medical officer at Amgen.

Morgan Stanley Says Leadership Change Comes Ahead Of Pivotal Period

Morgan Stanley said the appointment provides greater clarity on Sarepta’s leadership ahead of a pivotal period for the company, with several upcoming regulatory and clinical milestones, according to The Fly.

The firm expects several major catalysts in late 2026 and 2027, including data from Elevidys in non-ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients, which could support the therapy’s return to the market for that population.

The firm also highlighted upcoming data from Sarepta’s small interfering RNA (siRNA) programs and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decisions on other DMD therapies, including Amondys 45 and Vyondys 53. The agency has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of Feb. 28, 2027, when it is expected to decide whether to approve the applications.

Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘Equal Weight’ rating with a price target of $25, which is higher than the consensus 12-month estimates of $22.17, according to Koyfin data.

Last week, Citi reiterated its ‘Sell’ rating on the stock with a $13 price target, saying Dyne Therapeutics’ (DYN) Z-Rostudirsen for DMD could pose strong competition to Sarepta’s Exondys due to its efficacy and less frequent dosing.

Earlier on Monday, the FDA expressed concerns over whether Capricor Therapeutics’ lead therapy Deramiocel has shown sufficient effectiveness to treat cardiomyopathy in patients with DMD.

Retail Welcomes SRPT’s New Appointment

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around SRPT has remained ‘bullish’ on Stocktwits over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said Michael Severino “is exactly the type of hire SRPT needed.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user expects the stock to run to $20, a 22% upside from current levels.

View this Stocktwits post

SRPT shares have been under some selling pressure this year, declining 23%.

Also read: Capricor Says FDA Used 'Obsolete' Analysis In Deramiocel Review – CAPR Stock Plummets After Agency Released Briefing Document

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<