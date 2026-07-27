Peacock’s full content library, including live sports, will be available to U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers starting early next year.

Peacock content will be available to U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers starting early next year.

The agreement gives Peacock access to YouTube Premium's 125 million-plus global subscribers, expanding its distribution beyond its 48 million U.S. subscribers.

NBCUniversal and YouTube also extended their multi-year agreement to keep NBC’s TV networks on YouTube TV.

NBCUniversal and Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) YouTube have reached a deal to bring the Peacock streaming service to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. while also extending their distribution agreement for YouTube TV. The partnership, which marks Peacock’s largest wholesale distribution deal, will make the streaming service’s original programming and live sports available to millions of YouTube Premium subscribers starting in early 2027.

While shares of NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast (CMCSA) were up more than 3% during Monday afternoon trading, GOOGL stock was up 2.5% at the time of writing.

Peacock Expands Reach Through YouTube

Under the agreement, Peacock’s content library, including original shows such as Love Island U.S.A. and live sports events like NFL and NBA games, will be available to YouTube Premium subscribers. The deal comes as media companies increasingly rely on bundled offerings to attract subscribers and spread customer acquisition costs amid slowing subscriber growth, reported Reuters.

YouTube Premium has more than 125 million global subscribers, compared with Peacock’s 48 million subscribers in the U.S. Peacock recently turned profitable as it continues to compete with streaming rivals, including Netflix Inc. (NFLX), Hulu, and Disney+. YouTube Premium offers ad-free viewing and access to music for $16.99 per month.

Distribution Pact Extended

The companies also extended their multi-year agreement to carry NBC’s television networks on YouTube TV, one of the largest pay-TV services in the U.S. The previous agreement was renewed in October 2025, while NBCUniversal did not disclose the duration of the new deal.

Discussions on the partnership began about nine months ago during a meeting between Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, according to Reuters, citing a person familiar with the matter. The agreement also highlights YouTube’s growing position in streaming as it expands beyond user-generated content and continues to attract audiences away from traditional television and subscription video services, while leading television viewing according to Nielsen rankings.

CMCSA, GOOGL Stocks: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CMCSA was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volume.

For GOOGL, sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ while message volume was ‘high.’

While CMCSA shares have lost around 16% year-to-date, GOOGL stock has gained nearly 5% in the same period.

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