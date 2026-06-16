The agency will now decide whether to approve the drug by July 29, 2026.

Outlook Therapeutics said it has already started pre-launch activities.

The FDA refused to approve LYTENAVA in December, but later determined that no additional clinical trials would be required following the company's appeal.

If approved, Lytenava would become the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab.



Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) jumped 28% on Tuesday after the company announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted its resubmitted biologics license application for LYTENAVA as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

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The agency will now decide whether to approve the drug by July 29, 2026. The company has already begun pre-launch activities.

OTLK’s Long Regulatory Road

The FDA had refused to approve the drug in December. Outlook Therapeutics appealed the decision, and the FDA Office of New Drugs subsequently concluded that no additional trials are required, stating that substantial evidence of effectiveness has already been established. The agency instead directed the review division to focus on final product labeling, and the company resubmitted its application earlier this month.

The company’s original application was accepted by the FDA in October 2022. In August 2023, the agency issued its first letter refusing approval, citing Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) deficiencies, observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and insufficient substantial evidence of effectiveness.

Outlook responded by addressing the manufacturing issues and, in early 2025, resubmitted the application. The FDA accepted it in April 2025, but the agency denied its approval again in late 2025, this time focusing on a perceived lack of confirmatory efficacy evidence and recommending additional data.

If approved, Lytenava would become the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab, an antibody medication used to treat various solid tumors and specific eye diseases. The product is already approved in the European Union and the United Kingdom for wet AMD, a severe, progressive eye condition where abnormal blood vessels grow uncontrollably under the retina. These fragile vessels leak fluid and blood, causing rapid and often irreversible central vision loss if left untreated.

How Did OTLK Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OTLK stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted that the company has already begun pre-launch activities.

Others voiced hopes for a major rally on approval for the drug.

According to Koyfin data, two of the four analysts covering OTLK rate it ‘Buy,’ while the other two rate it a ‘Hold.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $5.50, representing a potential upside of 374% from the stock’s last close.

OTLK stock has gained 126% this year.

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