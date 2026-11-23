Phillip Securities downgraded Disney’s stock over the weekend, while Morningstar released a fresh take on Netflix, maintaining its $80 price target.

Phillip Securities downgraded Disney to ‘Accumulate’ from ‘Buy’ with an unchanged price target of $130 following its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Morningstar said in a note that it believes that the negative sentiment around NFLX stock has created “the best buying opportunity for Netflix shares in years.”

On Stocktwits, retail messages around NFLX stock climbed 73% over 24 hours, while message volume around DIS stock jumped 340% in the same time.

Streaming stocks Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and Walt Disney Co. (DIS) have been garnering retail attention amid their latest earnings releases and Wall Street chatter.

On Stocktwits, retail messages around NFLX stock climbed 73% over 24 hours, according to platform data, while message volume around DIS stock jumped 340% in the same period.

Phillip Securities downgraded Disney’s stock over the weekend, according to The Fly, while Morningstar also released a fresh take on Netflix, maintaining its $80 price target.

Disney Stock Slips Most In Nearly 2 Months

DIS stock slipped 1.89% on Friday, marking its steepest decline since Oct. 1, amid broader market weakness following constrained liquidity due to Anthropic’s (ANT) IPO.

Meanwhile, Phillip Securities downgraded Disney to ‘Accumulate’ from ‘Buy’ with an unchanged price target of $130 following its fourth-quarter earnings report. The firm cited valuation concerns for the downgrade, adding that it believes Disney remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable long-term earnings growth.

Disney Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Last week, Disney reported its Q4 results, reporting revenue of $25.95 billion, up 16% year-over-year and beating Wall Street estimates. Diluted earnings per share came in at $1.51, more than double the $0.73 reported in the comparable quarter of 2025.

For the full year, revenue reached about $102.3 billion, up roughly 8% year-over-year, and full-year adjusted EPS rose to $7.02, about 18% higher than in 2025.

Disney projected double-digit adjusted EPS growth and an 8% increase in segment operating income, with high-single-digit growth across Entertainment, Experiences, and Sports.

Netflix Tumbles To 52-Week Low

NFLX stock tumbled to a 52-week low of $56.56 on Friday as slowing revenue growth, downgraded advertising expectations, rising competitive pressures, and potentially high-cost bidding for major live events ratcheted up selling pressure.

Netflix reported its Q3 2026 financial results on Oct. 20, 2026, delivering revenue of $12.87 billion, an 11.9% year-over-year increase and matching analyst expectations. Meanwhile, EPS came in at $0.87, beating Wall Street consensus estimates.

The streaming giant projected the following quarter’s revenue at $13.44 billion, slightly below analyst expectations.

However, Netflix's year-over-year revenue growth has gradually decelerated, dropping from about 17.6% in late 2025 to roughly 11.8% in the third quarter of 2026. Its fourth-quarter revenue growth projection is 11.5%.

Meanwhile, in its latest earnings report, management cut its 2026 advertising revenue forecast to roughly $2.7 billion, down from an earlier target of $3 billion, citing delays in ad-tech rollout and partner deals.

Morningstar Says ‘Being Too Bearish’ On Netflix Is A Mistake

Morningstar said in a report last week that while Netflix's Q3 results were good, management commentary reinforced growth fears. It also highlighted disappointing engagement and that advertising sales will likely fall short of the 2026 target.

However, the analyst believes that the negative sentiment has created “the best buying opportunity for Netflix shares in years,” adding that “many of its markets are mature and won't grow at the rate they did when they were rapidly adding new subscribers, but it still has growth drivers.”

Morningstar noted that the ad-supported tier will launch in 15 international markets in 2027, a catalyst that will likely drive a surge in new members, as initially happened in markets where the ad tier was originally offered. Management said customer churn declined from last year to better-than-anticipated levels in the U.S. and internationally.

“We expect additional US price increases in 2027 and further advertising growth, as Netflix better fills inventory and narrows the revenue gap between ad-supported and ad-free users,” it said.

The firm has an $80 fair value estimate and a narrow moat on NFLX stock. “A growth slowdown was inevitable, but Netflix remains far superior to its subscription streaming peers, and its valuation multiples are now very reasonable, as we still expect double-digit annual profit growth,” it said.

Wall Street Stance On NFLX, DIS Stocks

Based on Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on NFLX stock is $84.55, implying a 49% upside. Of the 51 analysts covering the stock, 33 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the stock, while 16 have a ‘Hold’ rating and the remaining two have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating on the stock.

Source: Koyfin

Meanwhile, on Disney, the 12-month average price target is at $131.34, suggesting an upside of more than 11%. Of the 32 analysts covering the stock, 27 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the stock, while four have a ‘Hold’ rating, and one has a ‘Sell’ rating.

Source: Koyfin

NFLX, DIS Stocks: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NFLX stock was ‘extremely bearish’ at the time of writing.

One user said, “$NFLX should be $49 after this week and that will be the end of that.” NFLX shares closed at $56.73 on Friday.

However, another user said, “$NFLX I cant believe there is bearish sentiment around this obvious of a buy.”

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around DIS stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing.

However, one user said, “$DIS The parks were their last life line and they are empty after destroying Splash Mountain and flushing their reputation down the toilet.”

NFLX stock is down more than 39% year-to-date, while DIS stock has gained about 4.5% in the same time.

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