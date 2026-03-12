Bitmine heads the funding round with a $75 million pledge, while ARK Invest and Payward, Kraken’s parent company, each contribute $25 million.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (ORBS) on Thursday announced that it has secured $125 million in new funding to ramp up investments in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital consumer platforms.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The funding round is led by Bitmine (BMNR) with a $75 million commitment, complemented by $25 million each from ARK Invest and Payward, parent of global crypto platform Kraken.

Following the update, Dan Ives, chairman of Eightco expressed optimism in a post on X platform, calling the investors a ‘perfect team’.

Eightco stock traded over 35% in Thursday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<