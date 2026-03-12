Domain records suggest Pump.fun may be preparing to expand to Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, and Monad.

Pump.fun surpassed $1 billion in cumulative earnings on Thursday, becoming the first platform in the Solana ecosystem to reach the milestone.

The memecoin launchpad generated $321 million in 2024, $664 million in 2025 and about $98 million so far in 2026.

Pump.fun’s token PUMP rose more than 5% over the past 24 hours, outperforming Bitcoin.

Pump.fun (PUMP) rallied in early morning trade on Thursday, outperforming Bitcoin (BTC), after the memecoin launchpad became the first platform on Solana (SOL) to surpass $1 billion in earnings.

Data from DefiLlama showed that Pump.fun has reached $1.08 billion in cumulative earnings since its debut in 2024. The platform generated around $321 million in its first year, then $664 million last year, and $98.28 million so far in 2026. Some of its gains were pared after Pump.fun executed its daily token buyback worth $1.25 million.

Raydium (RAY), in comparison, has only generated $128 million in earnings, while Jupiter (JUP) has clocked around $400 million in net income.

PUMP, SOL Tokens Outperform Bitcoin

PUMP’s price jumped by more than 5% over the last 24 hours to $0.00208, but remains more than 75% below its record high of $0.0088 set in September last year. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token fell to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day while chatter remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

PUMP retail sentiment and message volume on March 12 as of 7:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price rose just 1.5% in the last 24 hours to around $70,500. Even Solana outperformed Bitcoin, up 1.9% over the past day. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the altcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on March 12 as of 7:20 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Is Pump.Fun Expanding To Other Chains?

The milestone comes amid speculation that Pump.fun may be expanding its reach to Ethereum (ETH), Base, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Monad (MON). Public domain records, spotted by Solana Floor, showed that Pump.fun had registered subdomains for those blockchains, suggesting a possible move beyond Solana.

Speculation gained more traction after users noticed Pump.fun had removed Solana as its location on its X profile.

The moves come after the memecoin launchpad announced a slew of developments hinting at cross-chain expansion, including adding support for rival launchpads Raydium and Meteora (MET) and acquiring Vyper, a cross-chain trading terminal.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.