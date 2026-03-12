The partnership aims to integrate air, ground, and high-altitude ISR systems into a single AI-driven operational network.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has announced a new strategic partnership with Ondas Inc. (ONDS) and World View Enterprises, Inc. to develop AI-powered multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

The collaboration aims to integrate aerial, land-based, and stratospheric ISR platforms into a unified operational ecosystem, boosting real-time decision-making across defense and allied missions.

The agreement will leverage Ondas’ autonomous aerial and ground robotics, World View’s Stratollite high-altitude balloon platform, and Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to coordinate complex missions.

Ondas stock traded over 2% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

