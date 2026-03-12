The study aims to evaluate SLS009’s effectiveness in a molecularly defined cohort of frontline leukemia patients, enrolling approximately 80 patients across two high-priority groups.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) on Thursday said it has enrolled its first patient in a Phase 2 trial of SLS009 (tambiciclib), a selective CDK9 inhibitor for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The trial aims to assess efficacy in first-line AML treatment and will enroll approximately 80 patients across two high-need cohorts.

“By targeting molecularly defined subgroups and those demonstrating early non-response, we aim to address a critical need in frontline AML and position SLS009 for potential registrational development.” -Angelos Stergiou, President and CEO, SELLAS

Following the update, SELLAS Life Sciences stock traded over 1% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

