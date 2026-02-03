Jackson said he is “long” Palantir, pointing to the analytics company’s results as evidence of a marked shift in how easily it is now winning business.

Palantir beat analysts’ expectations across all parameters for Q4; its Q1 and 2026 forecasts also came in above expectations.

EMJ Capital founder Jackson detailed his Palantir thesis on Monday.

PLTR stock is up 7% in after-hours, following its Q4 report.

Eric Jackson, the Canadian hedge fund manager whose comments sparked an incredible rally in Opendoor Technologies’ stock last year, has now backed Palantir after the AI analytics firm’s blowout results.

Jackson, who runs EMJ Capital and a crypto treasury company, said in an X post late Monday, “I’m long Palantir.” He highlighted that Palantir was receiving bound interest on its products, chiefly its AI suite, the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), and closing deals quickly.

“Demand is now buyer-initiated and buyer-selective. Monetization is spontaneous (bootcamps -> $80–$90M deals in weeks). AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform) is no longer framed as a product or even a platform, but as the baseline decision layer,” Jackson said.

Palantir reported blowout earnings on Monday, sending its stock 7% higher in the after-market session.

Palantir Stuns In Q4

Revenue grew 70% – the highest growth pace ever – to $1.41 billion in the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $1.33 billion from LSEG/Reuters. First-quarter revenue guidance of $1.53 billion to $1.53 billion, and 2026 revenue forecast of $7.18 billion to $7.19 billion, came in well above expectations of $1.32 billion (for Q1) and $6.22 billion (for 2026) from FactSet.

The standout item, however, was the company’s new business. Palantir reported remaining performance obligations (orders secured but not completed yet) totaled $4.2 billion – a 143% jump from Q4 2024 and 62% from the just preceding Q3 2025.

The company said during the quarter, it closed 180 deals of at least $1 million, 84 deals of at least $5 million, and 61 deals of at least $10 million.

What Drove The Results?

“We are moving customers from AI adopters to AI-native enterprises,” Chief Revenue and Legal Officer Ryan Taylor said on Palantir’s analyst call.

“Our customers aren't tentatively trying AI. They're committing to it at scale with Palantir as the driving force.” He highlighted the company’s AIP platform, which “fundamentally transform(s) how quickly our customers realize value, collapsing the time from initial engagement to transformational impact.

Palantir offers software that manages analytics on large volumes of organizational and government data. It has recently expanded its offerings with powerful AI functionality. Its AIP product that gives customers the ability to tap into whatever 3rd-party tools they want, while building granular use cases on top of them – and this app layer of AI is where Palantir shines.

Palantir management highlighted that its performance puts it in a league of its own among software peers. The company achieved the “Rule of 40 score” – a performance measure that sums up the rate of revenue growth and profit margin – of 127% in Q4 2025, far outpacing its competitors. For comparative analysis, see the image below from Palantir’s presentation.

Source: Palantir's Q4 earnings presentation.

Retail, Analyst Reaction

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for PLTR climbed multiple points to nearly the highest level in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone (95/100). Message volume for the ticker 1,700% over the past 24 hours, amid scores of bullish messages.

PLTR sentiment and message volume as of February 3 | Source: Stocktwits

Some pockets of the retail community were still cautious, given the stock’s higher forward price-to-earnings multiple (158.4 times, per Koyfin) and the recent slide in shares (30% since the peak in November).

“$PLTR more revenue, but still (the) price is lower than the day before last earnings. There is great growth potential but even with that current price is not justified. I think powder is running dry and won’t see buyers any more. It’s just MM (market movers) playing with options,” said a user.

Meanwhile, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the results, “Another drop the mic performance.”

“Palantir delivers yet again. Leading software use cases in AI Revolution for both commercial and the U.S. government,” he said in an X post.

