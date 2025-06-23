OpenAI confirmed the trademark dispute over the use of the 'io' name and said it does not agree with the compliant and was reviewing its options.

The much-hyped association between former Apple (AAPL) design guru Jony Ive and Sam Altman-led OpenAI has already suffered a small setback, with a court ordering removal of all promotional materials regarding the tie-up from the artificial intelligence startup’s website and YouTube channel.

The video uploaded on OpenAI’s website promoting the friendship between Ive and Altman following the latter’s acquisition of the former’s design startup io for $6.5 billion has now been taken off.

OpenAI updated the page with the statement, “This page is temporarily down due to a court order following a trademark complaint from iyO about our use of the name ‘io.’ We don’t agree with the complaint and are reviewing our options.”

Prominent Apple watcher Mark Gurman said in a post that the Ive-OpenAI deal was on track and hasn’t been dissolved yet. Explaining what transpired, Gurman said, “They were sued over the name IO and there was a restraining order issued by the judge. They had to pull all materials with the name.”

Bloomberg reported, citing spokespeople for Ive and OpenAI, that public-facing materials were pulled due to a trademark dispute. A spokesperson for Ive said, “This is an utterly baseless complaint and we’ll fight it vigorously.”

A separate Bloomberg report said last week that a judge was considering debarring OpenAI from using the io name following a complaint filed by AI devices manufacturer IYO, Inc. due to the names' similar sounding.

When the Ive-OpenAI partnership was announced in late May, Altman said in an X post that “Thrilled to be partnering with Jony, imo the greatest designer in the world. Excited to try to create a new generation of AI-powered computers.”

Ive is credited with designing iconic Apple products such as iPhones, iPods, iPads, and Apple Watches. After leaving Apple, he set up Io, which has about 55 engineers, scientists, researchers, physicists, and product development specialists.

Following the OpenAI deal, all of these personnel were rumored to be joining the AI startup. The union was believed to open the Altman-led company into the consumer market even as Apple struggles to integrate AI into its products.

Ive, meanwhile, retained control of his design company LoveFrom.

