OpenAI, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Amazon.com Inc.-backed (AMZN) Anthropic have reportedly been added to a list of approved vendors of artificial intelligence services by the General Services Administration (GSA).

According to a Bloomberg report, the GSA is slated to announce on Tuesday, allowing the speeding up of the adoption of AI tools across the civilian federal government.

An approval from the GSA would help U.S. federal agencies place requests through the Multiple Awards Schedule federal contracting platform, with terms of the contract already set. This allows federal agencies to adopt the said terms instead of each one of them negotiating separately with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The report added that OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude were all tested across several performance and security measures.

Other AI vendors could also be added to the federal marketplace, but the GSA said these three companies were just further ahead in the process than others, according to the report. “We’re not in the position of picking winners or losers here. We want the maximum number of tools to provide to all federal government employees to make them as productive as possible,” said GSA Deputy Administrator Stephen Ehikian, according to the report.

The availability of ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude through the federal marketplace would allow officials to use these tools, which were previously restricted.

OpenAI and Anthropic are not listed publicly at the moment. Alphabet’s shares edged up by 0.1% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around OpenAI and Anthropic was in the ‘neutral’ territory, while they felt ‘bearish’ about Alphabet.

