OpenAI said in a statement that it has confidentially filed its draft S-1 document with the SEC.

OpenAI has submitted its IPO documents with the SEC, the ChatGPT maker said in a press statement, without providing any details of the size and scope of the IPO.

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“We recently submitted a confidential S-1. We expect it to leak so we’re just announcing it. We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company,” OpenAI said in a press statement.

“But it’s a complicated set of tradeoffs, and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best.”

Earlier media reports suggested OpenAI is planning to go public as soon as September, marking a highly anticipated milestone as the artificial intelligence space prepares for several high-profile IPOs, including SpaceX and Anthropic, this year.

AI rival Anthropic had confidentially filed its IPO documents with the SEC earlier last week on June, 1.

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