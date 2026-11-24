Ondas plans to focus on production, customer deliveries and technology integration over new deals.

Ondas CEO Eric Brock said the company will slow acquisitions and focus on scaling existing businesses.

Ondas reported $167.5 million in Q3 revenue, $214 million in new orders and an $835 million backlog.

CEO Eric Brock maintained revenue targets of at least $550 million for 2026 and $1.1 billion for 2027.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) stock ticked higher overnight as CEO Eric Brock signaled a restrained acquisition strategy, with the company shifting its focus toward integrating existing businesses, scaling operations and improving returns. Ondas reaffirmed its 2027 revenue target of at least $1.1 billion.

Ondas stock edged 0.5% higher overnight Monday, after a 7% rally in the regular session.

Ondas’ Acquisition Strategy Takes A Back Seat

In his letter to shareholders, Ondas CEO Eric Brock said the company has assembled a broad portfolio of defense and security technologies and now needs to focus on scaling those operations and slow the pace of acquisition.

“We recognize that the recent pressure on our share price has been disappointing, particularly given the progress we have made in building the business,” said Brock.

“We intend to substantially moderate the pace of new acquisitions and maintain a

particularly high threshold for deploying capital into additional businesses.”

He added that Ondas now intends to direct more capital toward manufacturing capacity, customer deliveries, technology integration and working capital rather than aggressively pursuing additional acquisitions.



We will only consider using equity as acquisition currency when we believe that relative valuation and transaction economics are exceptionally attractive,” added Brock.

Ondas’ Existing Portfolio Supports $1.1 Billion Revenue Goal

Ondas’ operations cover counter-drone systems, intelligence and surveillance technology, autonomous strike capabilities, unmanned ground vehicles and mission software.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $167.5 million, nearly twice its previous quarter's total. New orders reached approximately $214 million during Q3, while its backlog stood at $835 million at the end of September. Brock reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook of at least $550 million and its initial 2027 target of $1.1 billion or more.

“We cannot control the timing of a recovery in financial markets. We can, however, control how effectively we execute, how prudently we allocate capital, and how consistently we deliver exceptional solutions to customers.”

Despite the record Q3 numbers, investors are concerned about falling profit margins, rising losses and heavy cash spending on acquisitions. The stock’s 58% crash so far this year has been further fueled by shareholder dilution from equity raises.

ONDS Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bearish’ with a 462% jump in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said, “Based on CEOs letter to shareholders today he’s expecting 250 million in revenues in the fourth quarter. That’s actually very good. I’m getting bullish.”

Another user said, “Eric Brock needs to choose to scale or acquire. Doing both hasn't worked. Shares are up and stock is down. The company can increase the total outstanding shares to 1.2 billion. 600 million total so they can double the share count at anytime and they no doubt will have to do because they cannot scale enough and keep acquiring. Have to have billions to do this not millions.”

ONDS stock has crashed 53% in the past twelve months.

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