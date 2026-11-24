Redwire CEO Peter Cannito made another insider purchase worth $51,000.

Redwire CEO Peter Cannito bought 8,900 shares at $5.73, following another $100,000 purchase last week.

The company’s backlog surged 75% to a record $619.7 million.

Mizuho sees 22% downside, citing backlog conversion challenges and negative EBITDA.

Redwire Corp. (RDW) stock rose overnight as Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito continued adding to his holdings, purchasing 8,900 shares worth roughly $51,000. The insider buying comes despite Mizuho initiating coverage with an ‘Underperform’ rating, warning of execution risks and limited valuation support.

Redwire stock traded over 2% higher overnight Monday, after a 13% surge in regular session.

Redwire CEO Adds To His Holdings

According to an SEC filing on Monday, Cannito purchased 8,900 shares of Redwire common stock on Nov. 20 at an average price of approximately $5.73 per share. Following the purchase, Cannito directly held 833,040 Redwire shares.

This follows a Nov. 16 buy of 14,144 shares at $7.07 per share, totaling roughly $100,000. Redwire stock fell about 23% this month, mainly because its third-quarter (Q3) revenue came in below expectations, despite improvements in profit and strong customer orders.

Revenue rose 5.4% to $109 million, missing analyst estimates of $126.6 million, according to Fiscal.ai. However, Redwire performed better on other measures. Its adjusted loss narrowed to $0.06 per share, beating expectations, while gross margin improved to 32.3%. Backlog jumped 75% to a record $619.7 million.

Redwire’s Backlog Conversion Remains A Concern

On Monday, Mizuho began covering Redwire with an ‘Underperform’ rating and a $5 price target, implying a 22% downside potential from the stock’s last close. The analyst believes Redwire's expansion into larger space projects brings opportunities but also raises questions about how quickly those projects can bring financial gains.

Mizuho sees a gap between the company's growing pipeline of orders and the revenue and earnings it can actually generate. The analyst is concerned that Redwire may struggle to turn its backlog into sales and improved EBITDA. Heavy spending on developing new technologies could remain a challenge as Redwire works to expand its business and compete for larger space and defense contracts.

The analyst also added that Redwire's valuation offers “little support” to investors, given the risks facing the business.

RDW Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ with an 185% increase in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said, “No revenues, negative EBITDA and massive debt .... why is this still floating?? shouldn't this be closer to 1-2 ... which is fair value??”

Another user said, “Keep announcing new government contracts weekly. Huge short interest. Looks primed for takeoff.”

RDW stock has declined 15% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<