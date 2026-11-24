Optimism on Wall Street soared after Nvidia announced that Huang would return as President, CEO, and board member of the company.

NVDA stock jumped 31.48% at close following the announcement, while other chipmakers also posted gains.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Nvidia has made “the correct and proper decision” to return Huang to the position of CEO.

However, some market participants flagged that this was a temporary boost and concerns still remained.

U.S. stock futures headed higher late Monday as the AI trade rebounded after Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) just two weeks after he was ousted amid reports of extramarital affairs.

As of 8:42 p.m. EST, Dow futures climbed 0.36%, while the S&P 500 futures gained 0.39% and Nasdaq-100 futures increased 0.49%.

On Monday, the three U.S. benchmark indexes closed significantly higher on the optimism. The Nasdaq Composite led the climb, adding nearly 1,500 points to close 6.51% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 3.01% up, and the S&P 500 gained 4.73%.

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average 3.01% 49,595.31 S&P 500 4.73% 7,237.17 Nasdaq Composite 6.51% 24,089.56

The reversal in markets followed a sharp selloff in markets last week as the AI trade faltered on rising concerns of its sustainability.

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Nvidia for its “absolutely GREAT decision” in a post on Truth Social.

Huang’s Return Revives AI Trade

Optimism on Wall Street soared after Nvidia announced that Huang would return as President, CEO, and board member of the company.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board, said in a statement.

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.”

NVDA stock jumped 31.48% at close following the announcement. Other AI stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), and Intel Corp. (INTC) also saw a sharp increase in prices, riding on Nvidia’s optimism.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) soared more than 13% on Monday, while the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) gained 15%. U.S. stocks added over $3 trillion in market capitalization.

Meanwhile, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Nvidia has made “the correct and proper decision” to return Huang to the position of CEO.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” he said, adding that Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation of its compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations.

However, some market participants flagged that this was a temporary boost and concerns still remained.

Robin Brooks, Senior Fellow at The Brookings Institution, said in a post on X, “There's a short-term sugar rush from Huang's return to Nvidia, but markets are sending 2 ominous signals: (i) USD is rising further away from rate differentials, so FX stress is mounting; (ii) oil is tumbling, so the Fed is getting more and more wrong…”

Brent crude futures were trading at $89.09 a barrel, down 0.31% at the time of writing, while WTI crude futures traded 0.17% lower at $80.03 per barrel.

The Kobeissi Letter noted in a post that while Huang’s return is a huge win for the U.S. and the broader AI Revolution, Nvidia shares are still down 12% since the volatility started. It noted that the stock is also trading 33% below its record high.

The market commentator said that the broader AI trade is still experiencing growing pains as it undergoes a healthy technical correction but it continues to believe “that what has materialized over the last few weeks is a mere correction, not the beginning of a prolonged bear market.”

“The AI Revolution is in full-swing, earnings growth is running at 32%+ year-over-year, and valuations have compressed significantly from their recent highs. Tune out the noise and this market becomes incredibly profitable.”

“A bumpy road is still ahead of us,” it added.

Fed’s Rate Hike Decision On The Cards

Markets will also be watching closely for cues on the Federal Reserve’s policy rate decision due in December.

According to data from the CME FedWatch tool, markets put the probability of a 25-basis-point hike in the December policy meeting at 95.1%, while odds of a 50 bps hike are at 4.9%.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams highlighted inflation concerns and said that the central bank still has “work to do” to bring it under control.

In a speech at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in New York, Williams said that “We must take actions over time that will ensure that we get inflation back to our 2% goal in a timely manner and on a sustained basis.”

He also told reporters following the event that he “would not exclude moving at consecutive meetings at all if that was what was needed,” as he continued to watch for signs of a stronger economy and strength on the supply side, as well as increases in gasoline prices that could add to inflation pressures.

On the economic front, on Wednesday, personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, will be released, providing further clues about the central bank's policy trajectory.

Gold, Silver Rebound On Market Uptick

Meanwhile, the precious metals trade turned green on Monday following the widespread optimism on Wall Street.

Spot gold was up more than 1% to trade at $3,675.01 an ounce at the time of writing. Meanwhile, spot silver was up 1.55% to trade at $43.73 an ounce.

Trending Tickers To Watch

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X ETF (SOXS): The inverse leveraged exchange-traded fund, which delivers approximately three times the opposite of the daily return of the NYSE Semiconductor Index, was down nearly 41% at close and continued to decline overnight amid the revival in the AI trade.

ImmunityBio (IBRX): The clinical-stage immunotherapy company was on the retail radar after it amended its revenue agreement to add a $65 million option and equities repayment feature before Dec. 31, 2027.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE): The company’s shares slipped more than 6% in the overnight session after it reported fiscal fourth-quarter results. While revenue and profit surpassed Wall Street expectations, its Q1 FY27 outlook fell short of the high end of Wall Street’s expectations.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM): The Asian chipmaker’s shares jumped higher at close and continued to trade in green in the overnight session amid the jump in chip stocks and the AI sector after Huang’s return to Nvidia.

Other Market Trends

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.24% in the overnight session at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.15% and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged 0.20% higher.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was trading at 4.932%, while the 30-year yield was at 5.299%.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was down 0.11% amid ‘bullish’ sentiment.

Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday. South Korea's KOSPI, China’s SSE Composite index, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australian stocks all traded in the green at the open.

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