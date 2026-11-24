Before Monday’s rally, Burry bought Nvidia calls and sold three-quarters of his puts, keeping some protection against another decline.

Michael Burry called Jensen Huang’s return a “huge sign of weakness,” saying Nvidia’s deals depended too heavily on one man.

He also sold all his VanEck Semiconductor ETF puts and half his Nasdaq 100 puts, cutting his broader bets against tech.

Burry urged the DOJ to pursue its antitrust case and the SEC to keep examining Nvidia’s accounting.

Michael Burry called Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia (NVDA) CEO a “huge sign of weakness,” saying it showed how much the chipmaker’s deals and customer relationships depended on one man. Yet the “Big Short” investor had already positioned himself for a rebound. On Friday, he bought Nvidia calls and sold three-quarters of his puts. On Monday, Huang’s comeback sent the stock up over 30%.

“This is such a huge sign of weakness on NVIDIA's part. NVIDIA, the largest company in the world by market cap not that long ago, cannot operate if ONE man is deleted. This speaks to the intensity of the snarl in all those relationships and deals,” Burry said in his Cassandra Unchained Substack chat.

Burry Bought NVDA Calls Into Friday’s Selloff

Burry said that he had also scaled back his bets against chip stocks and the broader tech market before the weekend. “This is why on Friday, in Turn Turn Turn, I bought NVDA calls sold 3/4 my NVDA puts, all my SMH puts and half my NDX puts. As a hedge against something like this if not this,” he said.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both include Nvidia. Burry had previously said most of his exposure to a decline in the chipmaker came through puts on those two instruments. Selling all his SMH puts and half his NDX puts reduced the exposure, while the Nvidia calls gave him a way to benefit if the stock climbed.

Meanwhile, Burry had passed on buying short-dated calls to protect his $140 Nvidia puts ahead of earnings. “I am not buying calls, no,” he said at the time. On Friday, as Nvidia fell 14% to $125.53, he bought calls and kept some of his puts. “Those are a hedge. I don’t think of them as directional. Paired to my remaining puts it amounts to a straddle,” he said of the calls.

In a separate post on X about the timing of his short positions more broadly, Burry said, “I timed it pretty well.”

Burry Presses Regulators As Huang Returns

Burry also questioned whether a market rally led by Huang might soften regulatory scrutiny of Nvidia. “So he got away with his trysts, and he once again lifts the world onto his shoulders, moving on. Now one wonders about the DOJ Antitrust and SEC Accounting inquiries now. Probably won't be pursued with the same gusto if he succeeds in resurrecting the stock market,” he said in his Substack chat.

On X, he addressed the Justice Department and the SEC “So $NVDA is weaker, more craven than even I thought. @TheJusticeDept stay on that antitrust case. @SECGov keep digging into that accounting. Godspeed.”

Nvidia’s board unanimously reinstated Huang 11 days after his resignation and six days after publicly ruling out his return. Directors said they were satisfied with his candor and ability to lead after meeting with him.

The board said its independent investigation into whether foreign intelligence had targeted Huang would continue. Huang is also scheduled to testify publicly before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec.3 as lawmakers examine whether Nvidia’s advanced AI chips reached China in violation of U.S. export controls.

Burry Questions Who Holds The Leverage In NVDA Deals

Burry raised a question about Huang’s departure earlier this month: without the co-founder at the negotiating table, would customers feel freer to delay chip orders, push for better terms, or switch suppliers? After earnings, Burry pointed to how long Nvidia was already waiting to get paid. Customers owed the chipmaker $81 billion at quarter-end, and its average collection period had risen to 64 days from 60. Nvidia attributed the increase to the timing of Rubin chip shipments and longer payment terms for certain customers.

“Without Jensen there I wonder how this improves - customers will find it harder to pay, or will just take more time to pay, I imagine,” Burry said after earnings.

Burry Isn't Ready To Short Nvidia Again – Here's His $200 Threshold

Huang’s return lifted shares well beyond Nvidia. The Nasdaq Composite closed Monday up 6.5%, while Nvidia finished at $165.05 in its best session since 2003. Burry had already warned subscribers that lighter trading during Thanksgiving week could amplify a rebound.

“I am not shorting so fast here - the NASDAQ could be up historic amounts this week, or by the end of the day for all I know. This is a shortened holiday week, typically lower volume, and the moves in securities can be outsized,” he said.

For Nvidia, Burry named the price that could persuade him to bet against the stock again. “Jensen being back without much more information might even restore NVDA to the high 100s. I won't short it on this information I have today until it gets closer to or maybe hurdles $200. Let's try to stay calm and talk it out,” he said.

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