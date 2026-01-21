H.C. Wainwright, Oppenheimer, Lake Street, Northland, and Needham were among the analysts that hiked their targets on the company after it raised its revenue forecast for FY26.

Shares of Ondas Inc. (ONDS) surged over 16% on Tuesday amidst a sleuth of Wall Street price target updates following an increase in its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026.

H.C. Wainwright, Oppenheimer, Lake Street, Northland, and Needham were among the analysts that hiked their targets on the company after it raised its revenue forecast for FY26

Street Consensus

H.C. Wainwright raised its price target on the company to $25 from $12, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly. The firm said that it believes Ondas is entering 2026 "from a position of strength in the autonomous aerial and robotics markets," noting that it has a sales pipeline of over $500 million and multiple active acquisition targets.

Oppenheimer raised its price target on Ondas to $16 from $12, with an ‘Outperform’ rating following its Investor Day last week. The analyst said that it sees the company’s raised guidance as conservative.

Meanwhile, Lake Street raised the price target on Ondas to $19 from $10, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, citing increasing confidence in the company’s long-term opportunity after its 2026 outlook, and 2030 financial targets.

Northland analyst Michael Latimore also raised the price target on Ondas to $16 from $10 with an ‘Outperform’ rating, citing "strong" FY26 revenue. The analyst added that its guidance excludes more acquisitions, which it said "are likely," adding that it sees an "autonomous aerial and ground systems juggernaut" taking shape.

Needham also raised its price target on Ondas to $17 from $12, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, as per Investing.com. The analyst cited Ondas’ recent acquisitions and the company’s clear path toward scaling a diversified autonomous systems platform as reasons for its upgrade.

Drone Business Surge

Earlier, the company changed its name to Ondas Inc., and shifted its corporate headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida, in a move to strengthen its expanding defense and technology ecosystem.

In Dec. 2025, Ondas secured $10 million in new purchase orders across its autonomous systems portfolio, including orders for counter-UAS solutions for critical infrastructure operators, integrated autonomous drone systems, and robotic ground platforms for government security customers.

The company also announced that Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) had been picked as the prime contractor for a major development and commercialization program for a major governmental entity.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ONDS stock remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter jumped 21.5% in 24 hours, according to Stocktwits data from Tuesday morning.

One bullish user said they were expecting more ‘great news’ from the company.

Another bullish user said that the stock would be ‘one of the biggest gainers in the market this year’ on optimism on the future of drones.

A third user opined that the technological innovations from Ondas’s consolidation had not been priced in by the market, estimating a run of over $50.

Shares of ONDS have gained over 580% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

