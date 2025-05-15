Ondo Chain’s testnet completed its first cross-chain DvP settlement with J.P. Morgan’s Kinexys and Chainlink, bridging tokenized Treasuries and traditional payments.

Ondo (ONDO) Chain just had its first big moment. In a test transaction, they managed to pull off something the finance world calls “Delivery versus Payment” (DvP), bridging real-world Treasuries (Ondo's OUSG) from the Ondo side to a permissioned payment network from J.P. Morgan’s Kinexys platform - then tying it all together with Chainlink’s (LINK) cross-chain magic.

Basically, they moved tokenized Treasuries and actual money at the same time across two different chains, removing settlement risk in one fell swoop. Sound complicated? It is. But it’s also a glimpse of how real finance might move onto blockchains.

Why This Is A Big Deal

Tons of capital gets stuck in settlement delays. Ondo’s approach could slice that friction. They used Ondo Chain (still in testnet) for the asset side, and J.P. Morgan’s Kinexys for the money side, with Chainlink’s oracles as the neutral traffic cop ensuring everything stays in sync.

It’s a hugenormous step for bridging traditional finance with DeFi.

Sure, this was just a test. But they’re proving a point about institutional-grade settlement.

If big banks can seamlessly trade a tokenized US Treasuries fund for real money in one atomic transaction, the old anxieties around trust and counterparty risk fade.

Next up, we might see more “real” trades, possibly roping in bigger volumes. Ondo CEO Nathan Allman calls it a sign of the future—where private chains, public chains, and major banks collide.

