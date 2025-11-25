The company said it expects fiscal 2025 comparable sales of 0.5% to 1.2%, which compares with prior guidance of between 1% fall and 1% rise.

Best Buy (BBY) CEO Corie Barry said that shoppers remained resilient but deal-focused and were attracted to more predictable sales moments during the third quarter.

She added that most customers shopped during Best Buy’s Back-to-School sales events and TechTober sales held near the October Prime Day event.

Shares of Best Buy rose over 5% in early trading after the electronics retailer also raised its annual sales and profit forecasts heading into the all-important holiday shopping season. The company said it expects fiscal 2025 comparable sales of 0.5% to 1.2%, which compares to prior guidance of between 1% fall and 1% rise.

Best Buy now sees annual adjusted earnings per share of $6.25 to $6.35, up from its previous forecast of $6.15 to $6.30.

