NICE has recommended that Aucatzyl be used as a treatment option for adult patients aged 26 years or older with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the company said.

Aucatzyl will be available through routine commissioning by the NHS, the company said.

Aucatzyl was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in November 2024.

The company also intends to launch Aucatzyl in England and Wales soon, It added.



Autolus Therapeutics Plc (AUTL) said on Tuesday that the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published draft guidance recommending its Aucatzyl CAR T cell therapy for use in the National Health Service (NHS) in England and Wales

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of the company rose 14% in the premarket session at the time of writing.

UK Approval And Recommendation

NICE has recommended that Aucatzyl be used as a treatment option for adult patients aged 26 years or older with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the company said. Relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a cancer that either returns after treatment or never responded to initial therapy.

Aucatzyl will be available through routine commissioning by the NHS, the company said. The company also intends to launch Aucatzyl in England and Wales soon, it added.

Aucatzyl or obecabtagene autoleucel is an autologous CD19 CAR T cell therapy. Autologous CD19 CAR T-cell therapy is an immunotherapy that uses a patient's own T-cells, which are genetically modified to target and attack cells that express the CD19 protein. This treatment has shown high efficacy in relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Aucatzyl for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in November 2024. A conditional marketing authorization from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) followed in April 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AUTL stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user sees the stock hitting as high as $2.50.

Another applauded the recent announcement and expressed hope that cell therapy would become the standard of care.

AUTL stock is down by 47% this year and by about 58% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<