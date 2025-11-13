The Boston-based company expects a revenue of at least $36 million in 2025, up from its previous guidance of $25 million.

Ondas Autonomous Systems, the company’s business unit focused on drones and robotics platforms for industrial data collection, drove most of the revenue growth.

OAS revenue during the quarter stood at $10 million, surging eightfold from the same period in 2024.

The business unit’s order backlogs stood at $22.2 million, compared to total order backlogs for Ondas at $23.3 million.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares soared in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) results beat Wall Street expectations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ondas shares were up more than 17% ahead of the market open. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing, with the Boston-headquartered company’s trending at the top on the platform.

The company reported a loss of $0.03 per share, while analysts expected it to report a loss of $0.04 per share during the September quarter. Ondas’ revenue during the quarter came in at $10.1 million, surging sixfold during the same quarter a year ago, and beating analyst expectations of $7.03 million, according to Stocktwits data.

Ondas Raises Revenue Forecast

The Boston-based company also raised its revenue forecast for the full year 2025. It now expects the fiscal year’s revenue to come in at a minimum of $36 million, up from its previous guidance of $25 million.

Stocktwits data shows analysts expect the company to report a revenue of $27.11 million in 2025.

“This new revenue target reflects continued strong performance of Ondas' core OAS business and the addition of newly acquired businesses since the beginning of the second quarter of 2025,” the company said.

Ondas Autonomous Systems Drives Revenue Growth

Ondas Autonomous Systems, the company’s business unit focused on drone and robotics platforms for industrial data collection, drove most of the revenue growth.

OAS revenue during the quarter stood at $10 million, surging eightfold from the same period in 2024. The business unit’s order backlogs stood at $22.2 million, compared to total order backlogs for Ondas at $23.3 million.

“We are aligning the new capabilities provided by Apeiro, SPO, Insight, Sentrycs, and 4M Defense into a single, integrated operating model that amplifies both our technological impact and market reach,” said Oshri Lugassy, co-CEO of OAS.

ONDS stock is up 115% year-to-date and 602% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<