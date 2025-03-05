On Holding Stock Rises On Strong Q4 Earnings, Brand Growth: Retail’s Excited

Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of footwear maker On Holding AG (ONON) rose 1.11% in after-hours trading on Tuesday following a fourth-quarter earnings beat, lifting retail sentiment.

Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS stood at CHF 0.33 ($0.37), beating estimates of $0.20 quoted by Wall Street.

Its fourth-quarter revenue came in at CHF 606.6 million ($681.84 million), surpassing the estimated $662.42 million expected by analysts.

The revenue grew by 40.6% on a constant currency basis, driven by strong growth in its brand across the globe, the company said.

The “significant brand momentum” also drove strong traffic to On's e-commerce channel and global retail stores, resulting in a record high direct-to-consumer share of 48.8% of net sales in Q4, the company noted.

“Our partnerships with icons like Roger Federer, Zendaya, and FKA twigs have propelled On to become a beloved brand, igniting a passion for On that transcends borders and cultures,” said David Allemann, co-founder and executive co-chairman of On.

In 2025, On is confident to achieve a constant currency net sales growth rate of at least 27% for the full year, the company said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volume climbed to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-03-05 at 1.08.14 PM.png ONON sentiment meter and message volume on March 4

One commenter predicted a cup-and-handle pattern for its stock.

Another bullish investor suggested a price rise to $60 a share soon.

On has a presence in more than 80 countries globally.

