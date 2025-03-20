user
user

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Rises After Q4 Earnings, Share Buyback Program: Retail Remains Cautious

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Rises After Q4 Earnings, Share Buyback Program: Retail Remains Cautious

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Rises After Q4 Earnings, Share Buyback Program: Retail Remains Cautious
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of closeout store Ollie’s Bargain Outlet rose 2% in after-hours trading Wednesday following the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment was cautious.

For Q4, Ollie’s missed revenue estimates but its EPS of $1.19 was in line with Wall Street analyst expectations. Its revenue stood at $667.08 million, below street expectations of $675.39 million.

While comparable store sales increased 2.8% from the prior year, said the company.

“With so many retailers closing stores or going bankrupt in the past year, there are a considerable number of abandoned customers, merchandise, real estate, and talent in the marketplace,” said CEO Eric van der Valk.

“We think there is a unique opportunity to take on some of these assets in a manner that strengthens our competitive positioning, broadens our footprint, and bolsters shareholder returns for years to come.”

Ollie’s announced a new share repurchase authorization for an additional $300 million of the company’s outstanding common stock.

On the store expansion front, the company highlighted its purchase of an additional 40 former Big Lots store locations, paving the way to target store growth to 75 stores for fiscal 2025.

The company noted that its gross margin increased 20 basis points to 40.7%, primarily driven by lower supply chain costs, and offset by a slightly lower merchandise margin.

Sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘neutral’ compared to a day ago. Message volume was ‘extremely high’

Screenshot 2025-03-20 at 1.08.40 PM.png Olli sentiment meter and message volume on March 19

Olli sentiment meter and message volume on March 19 as of 11 pm ET

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock is down 1.6% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Airbnb CEO Offloads Another $5M Worth Of Shares: Retail Investors See Red

Airbnb CEO Offloads Another $5M Worth Of Shares: Retail Investors See Red

Williams-Sonoma Q4: Retail Traders Remain Bullish Despite Disappointing Guidance

Williams-Sonoma Q4: Retail Traders Remain Bullish Despite Disappointing Guidance

SAP Analyst Says German Software Giant’s Stock Presents ‘Attractive Buying Opportunity:’ Retail’s Upbeat

SAP Analyst Says German Software Giant’s Stock Presents ‘Attractive Buying Opportunity:’ Retail’s Upbeat

Nvidia CEO Eyes Massive US Manufacturing Expansion As Trump Tariff Threats Loom: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Nvidia CEO Eyes Massive US Manufacturing Expansion As Trump Tariff Threats Loom: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Datadog, Box And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits

Datadog, Box And More: 5 Tech Stocks That Saw Brisk Retail Activity On Stocktwits

Recent Stories

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage RBA

Women Born On THESE Dates Live Like Queens After Marriage

Saudi Arabia gold rate on march 20 2025 24K 8 gram 22k 18k anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 20: 24k 8 gm gold rate RISES by SAR 8

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

US Cinematographer Nandan Lawande's Work In Disha Patani starrer Music Video "Tell Me" Creates Magic Onscreen

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan NTI

Rashmika to Disha Patani: 8 Youngest actresses worked with Salman Khan

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline MEG

Love and War update: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to create Ranbir Kapoor Vs Vicky Kaushal storyline

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Final Release Date OUT: Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

Video Icon
'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

'We Need Support of India in Our Peace Efforts' – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Video Icon
Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Uyghur Congress EXPOSES China’s Global Repression: 'Millions of People Suffering' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

'Terrorists Will Either Go to Jail or to Hell': MoS Nityanand Rai’s Stern Warning!| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon