The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted a materials license to Oklo’s unit to develop isotopes from its Idaho laboratory.

Atomic Alchemy will be able to supply isotopes for medical, research, and national security applications.

Oklo also signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy for its first Aurora reactor at Idaho National Laboratory.

The approval, along with a DOE reactor agreement, signals early steps toward commercialization amid a spike in retail interest.

Shares of Oklo Inc (OKLO) jumped 5% on Tuesday after the company announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued a materials license to its unit, Atomic Alchemy, allowing it to handle, process, and distribute isotopes from its Idaho facility.

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The development marks a shift towards initial commercial activity, even as retail traders piled into the stock, pushing it among the top three trending stocks on the Stocktwits platform at the time of writing.

According to Stocktwits data, OKLO generated significant retail buzz, with message volumes on the platform exceeding 400% over the past 24 hours.

Atomic Alchemy Authorized To Begin Sales From Idaho Lab

NRC’s license grants Atomic Alchemy the authority to begin sales from its Idaho Radiochemistry Laboratory, supplying isotopes for medical, research, and national security applications. The facility will provide operational experience to support Oklo’s planned isotope foundry, which is expected to include multiple small reactors.

The approval marks its first NRC license and supports its shift from design and development to commercial operations, Oklo said.

The license permits the company to process limited quantities of radioactive materials (2 Curies of Radium-226) and store small sealed sources of Cobalt-60 and Americium-241 for equipment calibration and testing.

DOE Agreement For Aurora Reactor Adds To Long-Term Catalyst

Separately, Oklo signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for its first Aurora reactor at Idaho National Laboratory, under the DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program. Oklo is also advancing fuel preparation efforts in Idaho, it added.

“With the Aurora powerhouse NSDA (Nuclear Safety Design Agreement) — alongside the Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility—we’re supporting an integrated Idaho effort that can help scale domestic nuclear capability for the next generation of secure and reliable energy,” said Robert Boston, Manager of the DOE Idaho Operations Office.

Oklo is also expected to report its quarterly earnings after market hours on Tuesday.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user expects the company to benefit from structural tailwinds if nuclear energy becomes a core part of the clean energy policy.

Another user said that the stock is near its fair value.

Year-to-date, the stock has shed around 15%.

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