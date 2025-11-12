The company reported a net loss of $0.20 per share, compared with a loss of $0.08 per share a year earlier.

The company also said that it has cash and cash equivalents of about $1.2 billion.

Oklo reported a bigger quarterly loss and another quarter without revenue. The small reactor maker’s stock was still up 2.3% in premarket trading amid bullish commentary from the management and its robust balance sheet.

The company reported a net loss of $0.20 per share, compared with a loss of $0.08 per share a year earlier. The company attributed the rise to payroll, general business expenses & professional fees associated with capital market activity.

Oklo Targets Commercial Operations By 2027-2028

During a conference call with analysts, management remained optimistic about commencing commercial operations of its Aurora reactor by 2027 or 2028.

“Nuclear power is a federal priority with strong bipartisan support, reflecting the shared recognition that advanced nuclear energy is essential to meeting America’s energy security and economic objectives. Oklo received three of the 11 granted awards: two led by Oklo and one by our subsidiary, Atomic Alchemy,” CEO Jake DeWitte said.

Oklo, a small-scale advanced nuclear reactor developer, broke ground in September at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) for its inaugural Aurora powerhouse reactor. The site, called Aurora-INL, is part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s newly launched Reactor Pilot Program, which aims to fast-track nuclear deployment amid soaring demand for electricity driven by artificial intelligence data centers.

Earlier in the day, Oklo said that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Idaho Operations Office has approved the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement for the Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility at INL. The company also said that it has cash and securities of about $1.2 billion.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Oklo was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

OKLO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:12 a.m. ET on Nov. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has surged nearly fivefold this year, giving it a valuation of over $16 billion, more than twice the market capitalization of rival NuScale Power, which is developing its own advanced reactor.

