U.S. scrutiny grew as Warren raised concerns over Trump’s H200 export approval, while China reviewed its own limits.

Warren questioned Trump’s stance after the Justice Department separately announced charges tied to trafficking restricted Nvidia chips.

China is reviewing whether its major tech firms can buy the H200 despite considering limits on domestic use.

The approved chips will reportedly undergo U.S. security screening and be treated as imports for the planned 25% fee.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday reportedly called for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify in Congress after Trump disclosed plans to permit exports of Nvidia’s H200 chip to China.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Warren also questioned whether Trump might pressure the Justice Department following its announcement, on the same day, of charges against two individuals accused of trafficking restricted Nvidia hardware overseas, according to a Reuters report.

“Will Donald Trump muzzle his own Justice Department because he does not want Americans to know that he is selling out our national security?” she said.

China And US Scrutinize H200 Sales

Earlier this week, China summoned major tech firms including Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent to assess their demand for Nvidia’s H200, after the U.S. approved exports with a 25% sales fee. Beijing is expected to decide whether the companies may be allowed to purchase the chips.

Despite U.S. approval, Beijing is also reportedly weighing limits on domestic use of the H200, reflecting efforts to reduce reliance on U.S. high-end GPUs.

The H200, released in 2024, is the most advanced Nvidia chip currently eligible for shipment to China. Blackwell-based B300 parts remain restricted for export to China.

US Implements Unusual Security Screening

Nvidia’s H200 chips will also reportedly undergo U.S. national-security screening before export. The chips, primarily produced in Taiwan, will be routed through the U.S. first, enabling the government to treat its planned 25% revenue share as an import tariff without violating laws that bar export taxes.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has said it does not see widespread smuggling, and CEO Jensen Huang has argued that the Chinese military would avoid relying on U.S. chips for security reasons.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nvidia was ‘neutral’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

NVDA sentiment and message volume as of December 11| Source: Stocktwits

Nvidia’s stock has risen 35% so far in 2025.

