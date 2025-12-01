The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reportedly ruled that parts of a judge’s April order holding Apple in contempt for violating a prior decision were overbroad and must be modified.

Apple (AAPL) reportedly won a partial reversal of parts of a court order requiring the company to make changes to its App Store to promote greater competition in a lawsuit brought by Epic Games.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that parts of a judge’s April order holding Apple in contempt for violating a prior decision were overbroad and must be modified. However, the appeals court upheld most of the contempt filing and the company lost its bid to overturn an injunction, the report added.

