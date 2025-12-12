The company now expects $19.1 billion in sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, above an analyst estimate of $18.3 billion on the back of strong AI chip demand.

Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) rose 2.3% after hours on Thursday after the company reported fourth quarter (Q4) earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and issued an upbeat outlook for the first quarter of 2026.

The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $1.95, above a Wall Street estimate of $1.87, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Revenue for the three months came in at $18.02 billion, above an analyst estimate of $17.46 billion.

The company now expects $19.1 billion in sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, above an analyst estimate of $18.3 billion, on the back of strong AI chip demand.

"We see the momentum continuing in Q1 and expect AI semiconductor revenue to double year-over-year to $8.2 billion, driven by custom AI accelerators and Ethernet AI switches,” CEO Hock Tan said in a statement.

