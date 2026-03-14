Energy Secretary Chris Wright ordered Sable Offshore to restart the Santa Ynez Unit and pipeline to reduce foreign oil reliance.

On Friday, crude oil rose back toward $100 per barrel, with WTI trading at about $99.30.

The Trump administration started a big pullback of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, asking for bids to trade 86 million barrels as part of a larger release of 400 million barrels with allies.

Meanwhile, one trader appears to have anticipated the rally, opening a 1x-leveraged long crude position around $85.38 three days ago.

On Friday, crude oil prices rose back toward the $100-per-barrel mark. In the background were the rising tensions in the Middle East and Washington's emergency supply measures, which changed how energy markets functioned around the world.

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Following an early decline, Crude Oil WTI steadily recovered throughout the session, trading at about $99.30 per barrel. The recovery coincides with increasing disruptions to international oil flows after the U.S.-Iran invasion of Iran by Israel has essentially stopped shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint that handles about 20% of the world's oil transportation.

WTI Crude Oil Futures (WTI) was down 1.4% in the afterhours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WTI remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ chatter levels over the past day.

United States Brent Crude Oil Fund (BNO) was up 0.9% in after hours trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BNO remained in the ‘extremely high’ zone, along with ‘extremely high’ chatter levels over the past day.

Washington Starts Strategic Oil Reserve Drawdown

The Trump administration has begun a significant drawdown of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to advance American energy dominance in response to the supply shock and sharply rising fuel prices.

Starting next week, President Trump has authorized the Department of Energy to release 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The statement estimates 120 days for delivery based on estimated discharge rates.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright today ordered Sable Offshore Corp. to resume operations of the Santa Ynez Unit and Santa Ynez Pipeline System in order to mitigate supply disruption risks resulting from California policies that have left the area and U.S. military forces reliant on foreign oil, according to a statement released by the U.S. Energy Department on Friday.

US Department Of Energy's announcement. Source: @ENERGY/x

To exchange 86 million barrels of crude oil from the emergency reserve, the department announced it is accepting bids. The shipments are a part of a larger 400-million-barrel coordinated effort with allied nations to relieve pressure on the prices of crude, gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. The 172-million-barrel release was announced earlier this week.

By the end of next week, deliveries from the reserve should begin reaching markets and continue for about four months.

Companies that receive the crude must later return the borrowed barrels with an extra premium under the exchange structure, essentially repaying more oil than they receive. According to officials, the government has also set plans to replenish about 200 million barrels within the next year, roughly 20% more than was taken out. These changes are issued under President Trump’s new executive order, “Adjusting Certain Delegations Under the Defense Production Act.”

Trader To Profit Over A Million From Oil Position

One trader, meanwhile, seems to have predicted the rally.

Three days ago, a newly created wallet opened a long position on crude oil using 1x leverage, according to the blockchain analytics firm Onchain Lens. The position currently shows a floating profit of more than $1.28 million as oil prices have risen toward $100.

Trading dashboard.

The trader entered at about $85.38 per barrel, according to data from the trading dashboard, and the position currently has an unrealized gain of over $1.28 million, reflecting roughly over 13% return as crude prices surged.

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