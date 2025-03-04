Oil Stocks Feel The Heat As OPEC+ Proceeds With Production Raise, Retail’s Still Bullish

According to multiple media reports, the group would raise production by 138,000 barrels per day in April.

Oil Stocks Feel The Heat As OPEC+ Proceeds With Production Raise, Retail’s Still Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Oil companies' stocks tumbled on Monday after the OPEC+ producer group said it would move ahead with planned increase in output from April amid worries over Trump's tariffs.

The group, which consists of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other allies such as Russia, will gradually restore 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of production by 2026.

OPEC+ said the decision was based on ‘healthy market fundamentals and the positive market outlook.’

Since 2022, the producer group has been curtailing production to support oil prices. Currently, it has cut production by 5.85 million bpd.

The International Energy Agency had predicted an oil market oversupply in 2025 as demand remained tepid in China, the world's top consumer.

According to multiple media reports, the group would raise production by 138,000 bpd in April.

In January, U.S. President Donald Trump urged the oil supplier group to lower the prices of the commodity at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

On Monday, Trump said that 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods would come into effect on Tuesday. The administration has also imposed 10% tariffs on Canadian energy exports.

The U.S. would also double the tariffs on Chinese goods to 20% as the Trump administration believes the countries have not been able to stop fentanyl shipments into the U.S.

Wall Street’s major indexes declined following Trump’s announcement as fears grew that a trade war would stoke inflation.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) fell 3.5% and 3.8%, respectively.

Retail sentiment about XLE on Stocktwits rose to ‘extremely bullish’ (78/100) territory from ‘bullish’(73/100) a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘high.'

XLE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:38 p.m. ET on March 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits XLE’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:38 p.m. ET on March 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user viewed the news positively and said that OPEC+ would not have made the decision if there had been a lack of demand.

Among individual company stocks, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) fell between 3.2% and 6.6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Nifty Sensex slip as Trump tariffs kick in; global markets under pressure AJR

Nifty, Sensex slip as Trump tariffs kick in; global markets under pressure

Market recovery in sight? March has historically boosted Nifty's performance AJR

Market recovery in sight? March has historically boosted Nifty's performance

Recent Stories

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US starting Tuesday midnight march 4 2025, announces Justin Trudeau anr

Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods starting Tuesday, announces Trudeau

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter! RBA

No Chutney, No Sambar, Make Tasty Crispy Egg Dosa from Leftover Batter!

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon