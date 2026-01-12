Stargardt disease is a form of inherited macular degeneration, affecting more than 100,000 people in the U.S. and Europe combined.

Ocugen stated that, in six patients with gradable Fundus Auto Fluorescence images, atrophic lesion growth was reduced by 54% in eyes treated with its therapy compared to untreated eyes.

The company added that lesion expansion was 50% slower in treated eyes than in eyes that did not receive treatment.

Ocugen also reported that every eye treated with its therapy showed either stabilization or improvement in visual acuity.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares rose nearly 3% pre-market on Monday after the company announced results in its gene therapy trial for Stargardt patients with no options.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ocugen announced positive Phase 1 GARDian1 trial results for OCU410ST, its novel modifier gene therapy for Stargardt disease. This disease is a form of inherited macular degeneration, affecting more than 100,000 people in the U.S. and Europe combined, the company said.

Ocugen Trial Update

In its Phase 1 GARDian1 trial update, Ocugen reported that, among six patients with gradable Fundus Auto Fluorescence images, atrophic lesion growth was reduced by 54% in eyes treated with its therapy compared to untreated eyes.

The company added that lesion expansion was 50% slower in treated eyes compared to those that did not receive the treatment. Ocugen also reported that every eye treated with its therapy showed either stabilization or improvement in visual acuity.

Lastly, the company stated that there were no drug-related serious adverse events, nor were adverse events of special interest observed.

Retail Upbeat

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Ocugen edged up over the past 24 hours, hovering in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, while message volume was at ‘high’ levels.

One bullish user stated that traders were not as excited about Ocugen as they should be.

OCGN stock is up 11% year-to-date and 81% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<