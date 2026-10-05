GE HealthCare is adding SOFIE’s PET radiopharmaceutical manufacturing footprint and U.S. rights to FAPI-74 as it expands its presence in precision diagnostics.

SOFIE will continue serving its existing customers, including other radiopharmaceutical providers, following the deal.

The transaction includes 15 CMO sites and 21 cyclotrons across SOFIE’s U.S. manufacturing network.

GE HealthCare expects the acquisition to be accretive to revenue growth, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted EPS in the first full year of ownership.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) said on Monday it has agreed to acquire SOFIE Biosciences from Trilantic North America for $945 million in cash, expanding its U.S. radiopharmaceutical business.

GEHC shares traded over 1% higher as of Monday at the time of writing.

GEHC Adds US PET Manufacturing Network

SOFIE Biosciences is a U.S.-based contract manufacturing organization (CMO) for PET radiopharmaceuticals. GE HealthCare said the acquisition will establish a footprint in the time-critical “final mile” of U.S. PET radiopharmaceutical supply.

The company will add a U.S. network of 15 CMO sites operating 21 cyclotrons, along with a theranostics-focused contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) site. GE HealthCare said the acquisition will also enable its Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx) segment to participate in areas outside its existing product portfolio.

“The PET radiopharmaceutical market is expanding rapidly with the introduction of innovative radiotracers and advances in precision care, including the growing adoption of targeted therapies,” said Kevin O’Neill, president and CEO of GE HealthCare’s PDx segment.

FAPI-74 Deal Adds U.S. Rights

The transaction will give GE HealthCare U.S. rights to FAPI-74, a Phase III F18 Fibroblast Activation Protein Inhibitor (FAPI) PET radiotracer.

GE HealthCare already holds rights to FAPI-74 outside the U.S. The company said FAPI has potential for diagnostic and theranostic use across a range of oncologic and non-oncologic indications.

GE HealthCare said the radiopharmaceutical pipeline includes approximately 20 PET radiotracers and more than 30 radiotherapeutics currently under development.

GE HealthCare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business generated about $2.9 billion in revenue in 2025, according to the company.

Radiopharmaceuticals have also become a key focus for GE HealthCare. “It’s the fastest-growing segment of our business today, radiopharmaceuticals,” Kevin O’Neill, head of GE HealthCare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business, told The Wall Street Journal. “This is why it’s important to invest in this segment.”

SOFIE To Keep Supplying Existing Customers

Following the transaction, SOFIE will continue to operate as an independent manufacturing partner to its customers and supply its existing product portfolio, including products from other leading radiopharmaceutical providers.

GE HealthCare said its PDx business will continue to work with other established CMO partners in the U.S. to expand access to its radiopharmaceutical portfolio.

“We will leverage our scale and expertise in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing across the U.S., Europe and Japan to further invest in and grow SOFIE Biosciences, helping improve patient access, strengthen reliability of supply, and support the next generation of precision care products,” O’Neill said.

Citi Cuts GEHC Price Target Ahead Of Q3

Separately, Citi lowered its price target on GE HealthCare to $71 from $75 while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating on the shares, according to TheFly.

The firm made the adjustment as part of its Q3 earnings preview for the medical technology group. Citi has low expectations for the third quarter but sees “pockets of growth” and a recovery heading into 2027, TheFly reported.

Deal Expected To Be Accretive

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. SOFIE will become part of GE HealthCare’s PDx segment following the closing.

GE HealthCare estimates that the acquisition will be accretive to revenue growth, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin (EBIT) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the first full year of ownership.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward GEHC remained 'Neutral' over the past 24 hours, while message volume was at 'Low' levels.

GEHC shares have declined about 22% year to date.

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