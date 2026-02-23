The chipmaker said it is collaborating with leading cybersecurity providers including Akamai Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Forescout Technologies, Xage Security, and Siemens AG for the initiative.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) announced on Monday that it is bringing accelerated computing and artificial intelligence to operational technology (OT) cybersecurity.

In a statement, the chipmaker said it is collaborating with leading cybersecurity providers Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), Forescout Technologies, Xage Security, and Siemens AG for the initiative.

The move is a bid to advance real-time threat detection and response across critical infrastructure, the company said.

Shares of NVDA were trading 0.45% up at the time of writing, and AKAM shares rose 5%. Meanwhile, PANW shares declined about 2.9%.

