President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" is reportedly exploring the creation of a dollar-backed stablecoin for Gaza as part of its broader efforts to rebuild the economy after the war.

According to a Financial Times report, the idea is still in its early stages and aims to bring a stablecoin to Gaza to make digital transactions easier, as the economy has collapsed and the traditional banking system has been severely disrupted after two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

A source close to the talks told FT that the digital token would not be a new Palestinian currency or a "Gaza Coin." Instead, it would be a way for people to do business online. The stablecoin is likely to be linked to the U.S. dollar, and digital currency companies in the Gulf Arab and Palestinian regions may help build the system.

The report further noted that Liran Tancman, an Israeli tech entrepreneur and former reservist, is in charge of the project. He is also an unpaid adviser to the U.S.-led "Board of Peace,” the body responsible for ensuring that Gaza is rebuilt.

Members of Gaza's new Palestinian technocratic government, the 14-member National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and the Office of the High Representative, which is led by former UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov, are also taking part in the talks, which are part of the "Board of Peace."

