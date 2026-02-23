At least one large rival is looking at the whole company, while some other suitors are only interested in certain PayPal assets, Bloomberg News reported.

PayPal Holdings Inc, (PYPL) is reportedly attracting takeover interest from potential buyers after a stock slide wiped out almost half of its value.

The company has fielded meetings with banks amid unsolicited interest from suitors, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. At least one large rival is looking at the whole company, while some other suitors are only interested in certain PayPal assets, the report said.

Shares in the company have fallen nearly 41% over the past year.

