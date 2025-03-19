Fiserv Acquires Payments Solutions Provider CCV To Drive Europe Growth: Retail’s In Wait-And-Watch Mode

Read Full Article

Shares of Fiserv Inc. (FI) traded in the green in Wednesday’s pre-market session after the financial services technology company announced that it has acquired payments solutions provider CCV to drive its growth in the European market.

The firm did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Fiserv said the acquisition will accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across Europe while providing enhanced capabilities and innovation to an expansive, combined merchant and partner base.

CCV is privately owned and is an international payment solutions provider serving more than 600,000 businesses with end-to-end payment solutions in Europe. The company’s portfolio includes transaction processing, online and closed-loop payments, acquiring services, and a range of in-store and self-service payment terminals.

Michiel Bijleveld, CTIO at CCV, said that businesses are continuously looking for ways to operate more effectively, with added-value applications and services in a secure manner. “Providing our merchant and partner network with Fiserv’s suite of products allows them to access the latest, best, and most reliable payment technology,” Bijleveld said.

CCV recently consolidated its international business activities within its Germany-based division – CCV GmbH. The company said that the new division would handle all international customer projects, including integration business, switching services, identity/tokenization services, app services, and e-commerce services.

Notably, Fiserv recently closed the acquisition of Payfare Inc., a provider of program management solutions with a particular focus on new economy workforces.

Fiserv shares have risen over 5% in 2025 and gained over 40% in the past 12 months.

